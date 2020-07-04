Dozens celebrate the holiday weekend with a boat parade on Swan Lake

Swan lake celebrated their 4th of July in style.

Participants decorated their boats with anything red, white, and blue and took a chance at a $150 cash prize.

The parade floated around the lake giving judges a chance to make their decisions.

Locals said they look forward to it every year.

"The cool thing about it is seeing how creative they get with the stuff they do to the boats. There's this one guy that comes out here every year and he's shaved down these pieces of foam and put a picnic table on the top of them and a boat motor on and he zips around. The parades have been going on for like 40 some years now at least," said Carsen Cross, a spectator.