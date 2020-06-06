Black Lives Matter protest in Monmouth focuses on rural communities

A peaceful group of protesters gathered today in Monmouth in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Organizers indicated all ages being welcome to the open forum in which attendees could use their voice whether they read poetry or explain their reason for protesting.

One of the event organizers is a history teacher and says its important not to white-wash Maine's history and recognizing that there are minority populations in rural Maine.

"I felt after all the events it was probably time to put my foot in the water and help people who I know are marginalized in our community, at least see people who support them. And take a stand against what is a bunch of white silence that ought not to be happening. I have the privilege of being able to stand up and speak out and have people listen to me so I'm gonna use that privilege to the best of my ability," said Jennifer Johnson and Emily Dufour, two of the event's organizers.