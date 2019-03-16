Dozens attend 2nd annual Zachary Project Snowmobile Ride

Plymouth was the starting point for the second annual Zachary Project Snowmobile Ride.

The Zachary Project is a non-profit organization aimed at preventing drug addiction.

It was started by Vickey Witham, whose son Zachary Braley died of an overdose.

This year's theme? Starting over- In the hopes of helping those start over after rehab, donations of household items were accepted.

All proceeds support the project.

Vickey Witham, Zachary's mom, said, “Zachary was an old soul. He was the most fun, loving, giving person, that you would ever meet. He made a terrible mistake that cost him his life. He would give the shirt off his back, and even when he didn't have anything, he would give it to them. His most precious gift in life was his love."

The ride ended in Hermon.