Downtown business helps community one sip at a time

Tea & Tarts in downtown Bangor is helping out those in need one sip at a time.

And you can help too.

It's part of their Pay-It-Forward program.

Customers can purchase a 2, 5, or 10 dollar voucher to be placed on their wall.

These vouchers can be used by anyone who may need a warm drink or a sandwich to fill their belly and might not be able to afford it.

No judgements or questions asked.

Caity Brown, Owner of Tea & Tarts says, "It's starting to get a little colder at night. People are really struggling, people who may not have anywhere to go to sleep indoors. It's heartbreaking to me, and I know it's heartbreaking to a lot of people. So, this is just a way we can help them out, give them a warm place to go, something warm to drink, something to eat."

They made a Facebook post Thursday announcing the program, and by Friday, roughly 40 vouchers have already been purchased.

What's even better, Tea & Tarts matches every voucher bought.