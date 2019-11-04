Downtown Waterville's Holy Cannoli gets new ownership

A popular Waterville restaurant is now under new ownership.

Holy Cannoli in downtown Waterville has been around for eight years and just switched ownership Friday.

But don't worry, the new owners say they are keeping the menu and staff the same.

They say that they're really excited to build on the great foundation and reputation of the restaurant.

"I thought what better than invest in downtown Waterville, invest in the family, the community," said Jason Furchak, who co-owns Holy Cannoli with his wife January. "It's just a freight train of positivity coming down through year. Just over the past year or so I've watched it grow and thought this was a good opportunity."

"It's kind of a turn key thing. The food is great. The staff is even better, so it was really a nice transition and it's been fun so far."

We're told that they may look to expand the breakfast menu in the near future.