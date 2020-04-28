Downtown Waterville Farmers' Market puts safety protocols in place ahead of reopening

The Downtown Waterville Farmers' Market is putting safety protocols in place ahead of its re-opening. Starting this April 30th, the market will run on Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The first half an hour is reserved for senior citizens and other high-risk customers.

Shoppers are encouraged to reach out to producers and make orders ahead of time. Organizers will keep an updated list of participating farms on Facebook and the website.

Visitors should stay six feet apart and limit their time at the market. Shoppers are also asked to bring small bills for streamlined cash payments, or bring their own pen for writing checks. Additionally, if someone is feeling sick, they're asked to stay home or send someone else to make pick-ups.

The Downtown Waterville Farmers' Market is located at Head of Falls by the Two Penny Bridge. It runs until the last Thursday before Thanksgiving, rain or shine.