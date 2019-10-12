Downtown Tailwaggers helps find animals homes

If you were in the downtown Bangor area, you may have noticed some furry friends at the Charles Inn.

The Pixel Fund had its Downtown Tailwaggers event to help fundraise for animal rescues.

Dogs and kittens were up for adoption.

They are still looking for volunteers, and foster homes to help with caring for the animals.

"We're looking to just get out name out there, and we'll hopefully do this event a couple more times this year and get some people to say hi and pet our cute dogs and kittens," says Karen Wood, Exc. Dir. of the Maine Pixel Fund.

To find out more go to thepixelfund.org

