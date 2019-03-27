Downtown Partnership offering ways for folks to help make Bangor more beautiful

Two community volunteer programs are blossoming in Bangor to help beautify downtown.

The annual Adopt-A-Garden program opened its adoption process this past weekend.

Community members are invited to choose a space downtown to design, plant, and maintain a garden.

The Downtown Partnership will host a spring clean-up on April 27th from 9:30 until noon.

The Big Dig when garden owners can come together and plant their space will take place on May 18th.

The partnership is also seeking Maine artists for the return of the Wheatpaste Mural Project.

This year's project will feature twice as many artists and locations with the theme, "Maine Flora and Fauna."

Annette Dodd, Chair of the Downtown Beautification Committee says, "If you're passing through downtown Bangor, last year we heard it a lot, people said downtown Bangor is beautiful. There's flowers blooming, there's artwork on the wall. There are things to come see in downtown not just shop eat but there's also artwork and beautiful plants as well."

Interested artists can submit a digital image of their work to qccdowntownbangor@gmail.com.

Folks interested in signing up for a garden space can visit our website for more information.

As for more information on all events, you can visit Downtown Bangor on Facebook.