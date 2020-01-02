Downtown Bangor businesses thrive during holiday season

There's been a push for folks to "shop local" this holiday season.

So, have folks been doing that?

Alicia Tozier, Owner of Accents says, "Our season started earlier this year and took us right through to the end of the year."

Small, local businesses strive to drive in customers all year long, but their efforts increase around the holidays.

Laura Simonds an employee at Willy Wags says, "We have been super busy pretty much from the start of November with the start of the early bird, and we were busy up through Plaid Friday, Small Business Saturday, up until Christmas Eve, we did a Procrastinator's Paradise"

Downtown Bangor businesses we spoke with say their hard work paid off.

Tozier says, "We did do better this year than last year. Last year, we dropped off in December."

Annette Dodd, Co-Owner of The Rock and Art Shop says, "We did great, actually. We did a little bit better than last year which is really all you can hope for in retail. People were in, they were happy and shopping. We saw a lot of bags from the community which is nice as well, to see your fellow shop owners doing well."

Many of these businesses say they remain unique because they know their customer base.

Dodd says, "It's curated. Everything in my shop is hand picked and selected, and you're not going to get that online or even at a big box store. Everything goes perfectly with everything else on the table. So, it makes you have fun and explore."

According to these local shop owners, Downtown Bangor is truly becoming a destination.

Dodd says, "I had a lot of people say, 'Downtown is beautiful. I don't come to downtown Bangor that often, and it's such a great place to shop. It's such a great place to explore. There really is beautiful shopping and great place to eat and culture downtown, and people are starting to know about it."

Now that the holiday season is over, it's time to restock and replenish and get ready for the new year.