Downtown Bangor businesses support local artists through art crawl

Downtown Bangor businesses have banded together to help the struggling arts community during COVID-19.

An art walk scheduled for June was subsequently cancelled due to the pandemic.

So, business owners thought why not host an art walk all month long?

23 downtown businesses are offering their window space to local artists.

Visitors can view a virtual map online of each location with art displays.

"There's this creative community that exists here without an opportunity to express their creativity or share their creativity with their community and having the curbside art crawl helps the arts scene moving forward, helps keep it relevant and provides people something to do when a lot of the programming has been cut," says Downtown Coordinator for Bangor Betsy Lundy.

You can also purchase art you find intriguing.

To view the virtual map and check out what local artists have to offer, you can visit downtownbangor.com.