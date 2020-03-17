Downtown Bangor business gets creative for customers during Covid-19 pandemic

Some local businesses are getting creative after closing due to coronavirus concerns.

Willie Wags in downtown Bangor is offering virtual options for their customers.

The shop, known for its after hours activities, has halted all in-person events.

The store will be offering their book clubs online, but space is limited.

To join in, you can visit their Facebook page.

They will also hold a virtual plant and learn workshop in collaboration with Mainely Succulents.

Participants will need to coordinate curbside pick-up of materials.

The class will be held online from the comfort of your home.

Willie Wags has also been busy putting together a virtual scavenger hunt.

Owner, Jamie Clark took to Facebook saying, "I think what we are most excited about, we've been giggling a little bit which is a nice change. We are going to be hosting a large Bangor-wide scavenger hunt. social-distancing approved. There will be no items to collect, no touching, no large groups. It's going to be fun."

The scavenger hunt will take place next weekend, March 28-29.

The event is not open to the public.

It does require pre-registration.

It's not for large groups, just a few people maximum.

Tickets are required to participate.

It's $30 per household.

It's family friendly and they have worked to make it educational and fun.

To purchase tickets, you can visit their Facebook page.