Downtown Bangor Partnership celebrates achievements

A non-profit dedicated to promoting and helping economic growth in Bangor’s Downtown Area held its annual Downtown Town Hall.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership invited community members, business owners and more to the Bangor Arts Exchange.

The event is an opportunity for the organization to celebrate their accomplishments from the past year as well as share what goals they have for the future.

Downtown Coordinator, Betsy Lundy, says the downtown area has grown like never before.

Lundy explained, "Just last year in terms of tax valuation downtown group at 17.8%. There's nothing even close to that in the history of downtown or really in the City of Bangor. It was a giant leap for downtown and it feels really good."

Lundy says this year 15 new business have been added.

She says a survey of around 600 people was conducted too.

They shared some of the results with us including how 41 percent of people would like to see more retail spaces.

Lundy says in the future they hope to bring more of that.