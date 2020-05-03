Downtown Bangor Adopt-A-Garden program accepting new adoptions

If you have a green thumb, then the Adopt-A-Garden program here in Bangor is for you.

Courtesy: MGN Online

The Downtown Bangor Partnership are accepting new adoptions for this year's dig.

Community members are encouraged to choose a space downtown to design, plant, and maintain a garden in that place.

You are responsible for purchasing flowers and caring for that adopted space throughout the growing season.

Betsy Lundy, the coordinator of Downtown Bangor says this project really helps beautify the downtown.

"The planters and the individual Adopt-A-Gardens, that is the opportunity where the community really gets together and 140 plus different individual organizations get to feel like they own a piece of downtown because it really is everybody's downtown,” said Lundy.

To kick off the season, the Downtown Bangor Partnership is hosting a "Big Dig" week from May 9th through the 17th.

The "Big Dig" has been extended to a week-long event to allow gardeners to maintain proper social distancing.

They're also encouraging folks to garden with only members of your household.

All plots must be planted by June 4th.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership will host a Summer Solstice Garden Party in June, sponsored by Sullivan Wood Floors.

To make a donation or inquire about sponsorship, please email downtown@bangormaine.gov or call (207) 659-4160.

