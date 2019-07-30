Downtown Augusta business owners excited for change to two-way traffic

Big changes are coming to downtown Augusta, and business owners are excited.

For the past 75 years, Water St. has been one-way, but construction is now underway to create two-way traffic.

It's expected to be ready in about three weeks.

"What I think this is going to do is provide an opportunity for people to get in and out of downtown more easily, and in particular, I think that's good for visitors to the city who aren't familiar with the traffic pattern downtown right now," said Matt Nazar, Director of Development Services for the City of Augusta. "So that will make it easier for people to navigate around the downtown area, and I think that'll be really good for businesses."

Only minor modifications are needed -- mainly the crosswalks, changing the traffic light, and repaving and re-striping.

Studies have shown what a switch to two-way traffic can do for downtown areas.

"In general, what we're seeing right now, about 4,500 cars per day on the center part of Water Street which is one-way," said Michael Hall, Executive Director of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, a big catalyst in the project. "However, once this transitions, we're going to see about, at a minimum, 200 more cars per hour turning from Bridge Street."

Business owners, like Lisa's Legit Burritos owner Ehrin Simanski, are excited about the change.

"Everything's pretty positive as far as going to two-way," said Simanski. "It's just going to bring so many more people down here, and it's going to increase business for everyone, and it's going to help us with our economic development with downtown Augusta."

Simanski says it's just another step forward in the already growing downtown area.

"We have more restaurants coming in," said Simanski. "We have shops coming in. We've got the shops that are existing. We've got new plans for bars and things of that sort. So, it's going to be a positive thing for everybody, and it's going to be a lot of fun."