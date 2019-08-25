Downeast Pickleball holds Championship this weekend

Players from all over the state and even Canada got together for a friendly competition.

Downeast Pickleball hosted the DownEast Chamionship Pickleball Tournament this weekend.

The event was about bringing together people to play the fast-growing sport in a tournament game.

Over 50 teams participated in the event.

"Pickleball is apparently one of the fastest-growing sports in the US, so we're bringing together people from the state, actually all around the state, a little bit of Canada, to come together and just play pickleball for the day in a different way of just, instead of rec play, it's a tournament format, little more pressure, little bit of excitement," says Gordon Wissinger, Tournament Dir. Downeast Championship.

This year was a great turnout, and they plan for an even bigger tournament next year.

