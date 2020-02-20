Group dedicated to protecting fish and habitat meets in Ellsworth

More than 50 people in Ellsworth Wednesday night talked about ways to keep streams, rivers, and fish safe here in Maine.

The Downeast Chapter for Trout Unlimited is an organization dedicated to protecting and restoring not only coldwater species but also habitat.

Scott Craig is with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

He spoke to the group about restoration efforts in parts of the Narraguagus River.

Atlantic salmon, Arctic char, and brook trout are among species the group wants to help.

"Our chapter area goes basically from the Penobscot River to the Canadian Border and up to Route 9. It also includes the Bangor area. We have all three of those species that we are working with or want to work within that area," said Robert Packie of Downeast Trout Unlimited

The group says their meetings are always open for people looking to join.

They have a Facebook Page. - https://www.facebook.com/Downeast-Trout-Unlimited-157721321835211/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARAtaIStw2IQczd2t1VZIIRqiR_0VUVKIHgnntTrK5CfpwoJpFDHaWNw9lO0n6vWCfn2KUemEjkhePEr