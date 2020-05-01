Downeast Treatment Center offering virtual services to support opioid recovery

The Downeast Treatment Center in Ellsworth is now offering virtual services to support opioid recovery.

Medication-assisted treatment is also available to anyone across Washington and Hancock counties.

It is a collaboration between Healthy Acadia and the Downeast Treatment Center.

Patients participate in a virtual intake over the phone or online.

They can then attend a virtual group of individual sessions with a healthcare provider.

If needed, prescriptions can be called into pharmacies nearby.

“Everybody is welcome. It is usually a crisis that brings people to recovery support and we want to help facilitate through this crisis time. It’s really okay, it doesn’t make any difference what the history was, what the presumptive failed attempts were. I really am okay.”

To learn more or to participate you can call the Downeast Treatment Center at 667-6890.

You can also visit healthyacadia.org.