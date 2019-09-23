The Downeast Substance Treatment Network is thrilled to announce the opening of the Downeast Treatment Center, a collaborative service based in Ellsworth, Maine, provides high-quality medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorders. The Downeast Treatment Center (DTC) is currently accepting referrals through the AMHC Access Center: 1-800-244-6431. You can visit them at 406 State Street, Suite 2, Ellsworth or call 667-6890.

The Downeast Treatment Center offers help and hope to individuals addicted to opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin, providing an integrated approach to recovery in the form of medication-assisted treatment (MAT). MAT consists of medication prescribed by a provider and group treatment administered by a licensed substance use disorder counselor. Peer recovery coaching is also be available for all participants. The treatment is open to all individuals in need, including those who are uninsured or underinsured. Self-referrals and provider referrals are accepted, along with referrals from other sources, including the law enforcement-led Project HOPE initiatives.

