Downeast Toyota preparing for Doggy Drive fundraiser

Downeast Toyota is getting ready for its annual Downeast Doggy Drive.

This Wednesday they'll host the event to support the Bangor Humane Society.

Pet owners and car shoppers can stop in from 11 to 4:30 to donate items such as towels, blankets, sheets, treats and much more.

And you're encouraged to bring your dog with you to spoil with doggy massages, tricks for treats, and doggy makeovers.

"Nobody likes pets that have no homes. We want to collect money we want to collect donations. Our customers and our employees love pets, so we want to do it for the community."

For more information go to the Downeast Toyota Facebook page.