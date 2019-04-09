Downeast School put in brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon

The Downeast School in Bangor was put on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a nearby neighborhood after a dispute between pedestrians and a passing motorist.

Initially it was though that one of those people brandished a weapon not aimed at the school or the other person.

It was later found that there was no gun.

School officials were alerted just before 4 p.m. and put the school on lockdown.

Many of the students had already gone home for the day.

After police investigated they found there was never any threat to the school and lifted the lockdown.