Downeast Scenic Railroad brings back the pumpkin train

Fall fun was just a train ride away for these lucky folks this weekend.

The Downeast Scenic Railroad Pumpkin Train ran for its 5th year in Ellsworth.

Families got to ride the train to a pumpkin patch to pick out their special pumpkin to paint and take home.

At least 1,100 people got the chance to ride the train and enjoy the fall weather.

“It’s been great this year,” says Tom Testa, Pres. of the Downeast Scenic Railroad. “We’ve added an extra trip each day because the demand is so high for it. They pick out a pumpkin, get back on board, decorate the pumpkin. They have a great time.”

The event marked the end of this year’s scenic rides.

