Downeast Institute receives grant to support scallop hatchery development

The Downeast Institute in Beals is getting $5,000 to help develop a scallop hatchery.

The grant comes from the Belvedere Natural Resource Preservation Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.

The Executive Director, Dianne Tilton, said, growing scallops in a hatchery is critical to the sustainability of not only wild fishery, but also aquaculture.

To read Downeast Institutes' full statement head to https://downeastinstitute.org/news-from-dei/downeast-institute-receives-grant-to-support-development-of-a-scallop-hatchery-in-maine/