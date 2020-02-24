Downeast Horizons takes over Hermon Mountain for snow tubing party!

Sledding is a lot of fun but tubing is a blast.

The beautiful weather made for excellent conditions at Hermon Mountain for a snow tubing party on Monday.

We tagged along with our friends from Downeast Horizons.

They got the entire mountain to themselves Monday.

Many of them are also Special Olympians, so they were up for the thrill.

Hermon Mountain Owner Bill Whitcomb's sister Mary Ellen is a Downeast Horizons program participant.

"Mary Ellen has been wanting them to come out because this is a family mountain and she has wanted to share with them for all these years and we finally got it. We're hearing a lot of screaming and that's what you want, right, Mary Ellen," said Whitcomb.

"Right," she said.

"I think it feels like a rollercoaster. It makes me feel like a champion," said Jonathon Morrison.

"I had a blast coming down that ski hill. I couldn't have asked for a better day. This was my first time and it was amazing," said Robin Meservey.