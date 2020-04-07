Downeast Family YMCA brings trending, positive message to Eastern Maine

An uplifting message during the pandemic that’s been trending in Europe, has found its way to Eastern Maine.

Jillian Rossi is an employee at the Downeast Family YMCA in Ellsworth, and recently noticed dozens of photos of rainbows on instagram that folks had put in their windows, accompanied by #everythingwillbeok.

Rossi made her own rainbow and posted it at the top of her driveway, and the YMCA put out the call on facebook for families to do the same.

Since then, dozens of rainbows have turned up all over the area, and the YMCA is happy to share them.

“I’m very thankful for everyone involved.," Rossi, who is the Family and Community Coordinator at Downeast Family YMCA. "Of course the families, but also the staff for the Y. We all just support each other so much. The Y is like a big family, and ‘everything will be ok’ is just pretty much what the Y stands for.”

Rossi says any rainbow display will work, and if you're sharing on social media be sure to use the hashtag “everything will be ok.” You can check out the Downeast Family YMCA on facebook for all the rainbow artwork their families have done.