Downeast Correctional Facility to be rebuilt as pre-release center

The Governor has announced a new pre-release center will be built on the grounds of Downeast Correctional Facility, keeping the same name.

An earlier proposal was to build a facility somewhere else in Washington County, but that was put aside.

State officials say the new facility will house up to 50 minimum security prisoners and employ 15 staff.

The Department of Corrections estimates design, demolition, and construction, will be in the range of $6.5-$8 million.

It could be open within the next two years.

Money for it comes from the Government Facilities Authority Bond, approved in 2016.

