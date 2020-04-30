Downeast Correctional Facility begins demolition to make way for new building

Demolition of the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport is underway.

Four buildings are coming down at the site, and state officials expect the demolition to be completed sometime in June.

To make way for a 10-thousand square foot, pre-release facility that will house up to 50 inmates.

The facility was closed in February of 2018.

“I’m very excited,” said Will Tuell, State Representative from District 139. “We’ve fought for this facility for six years. We’re very happy with the Department of Corrections for keeping us up to date with what's going on with it. I think once it’s up and running, it can be a model for the entire state correctional system.”

The Department of Corrections says the new facility will be completed in June of 2021.