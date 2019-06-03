Downeast Correction Facility funding bill gets carried over to next session in anticipation of potential opening

A bill to fund Downeast Correctional Facility is being brought over to next session in anticipation that the facility could be open for the second half of the fiscal year.

After last month's announcement that a pre-release center will be built on the same location as the shuttered jail in Machiasport, work is ongoing to get the logistics all set and to get ready to start construction.

We're told the new facility will house up to 50 minimum security prisoners and employ 15 people.

The estimated $6.5-8 million cost will come from the Government Facilities Authority Bond.

"We'll have 50 inmates that are much-needed jobs," said bill sponsor Sen. Marianne Moore, R-Washington County, who played a big role in bringing DCF back. "It's a minimum security. It's like a reentry center. The businesses that are out there have been hurting. I mean they were left high and dry trying to scramble trying to find people to work in the blueberry factory, people to work with the cranberries, and the lobsters, and so forth. So it's huge for Washington County."

We're told it could be open in under two years.