DownEast Teen Leadership Camp celebrating 20 years with virtual spaghetti supper

DownEast Teen Leadership Camp is no longer a teenager! The program is marking its 20th year this summer.

The camp is a five-day residential experience for students entering grades 7 though 9. It's typically held at UMaine Machais. Campers are taught healthy habits, both mental and physical.

Rather than celebrate the milestone in person, Healthy Acadia is asking past participants and their families to take part in a virtual spaghetti supper.

While the traditional camp experience won't happen this year, staff plan on holding free and on-line programming for the first time ever.

"We know this is important because of the added stress that youth are experiencing," says Health Acadia Development Director Shoshona Smith. "We know that anxiety and mental health are already issues that youth are concerned about, and substance use as well. Having space where we are supporting coping skills, resiliency, social connections and empowering youth to be part of their community... feels really important."

You can whip up some spaghetti and join the virtual supper tomorrow night. The live stream begins at 5:00 p.m. on Healthy Acadia's Facebook page.