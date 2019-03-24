Down East Family YMCA to host 4th annual Coach Potato Race

Down East Family YMCA in Ellsworth is gearing up for their 4th annual Coach Potato Race on April 1st.

The event is for all ages.

The race is nearly two feet long. Heats will be at 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m

This is a fun YMCA fundraiser to purchase free weights for their senior classes. The fee is only $10.

Applications are available at DEFY. You can register now to get a t-shirt.

For a complete list of events happening at DEFY visit: https://www.defymca.org/