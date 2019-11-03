Down East School of Fencing hosts tournament in Bucksport

Kids in Bucksport were participating in an annual tradition Sunday while bringing attention to a different kind of sport - fencing.

It was the second day of the Lobster Pot Tournament sponsored by the Down East School of Fencing.

The tournament features fencers of all ages and skill levels.

Organizers say the tournament helps gives exposure to the sport here in Maine.

It also helps those participating work their mind and body.

"Most people who take the sport don't know much about it when they first start but, when they start learning to France they really start to enjoy it and then they get kind of addicted to it and they have a lot fun with it. Most beginners love it,” said fencing master, John Krauss.

There will be another tournament next month.

To learn more visit the Down East School of Fencing’s Facebook page.

