Down East Hospice Volunteers looking for people to offer support for local families

A program Down East helps people and their families through one of the most difficult times in their lives. Now organizers are looking for help from the community.

Down East Hospice Volunteers is the only volunteer hospice program in Washington County. The non-profit organization is state licensed and has been helping people since 1981. Volunteers are trained for free to offer compassionate companionship and respite for caregivers. The training is mandatory, as is the background check to join the team.

What does a volunteer do? A lot of listening, providing companionship and emotional support, giving respite time for caregivers, helping with small chores or errands and helping families connect with other resources. Volunteers do not do any nursing care. They can also decide the best environment to go into, such as a private home, a facility or a hospital.

The spring volunteer hospice training is set for April 2, 4, 8, 10, 12 - all days must be attended. It's at Down East Community Hospital in Machias from 9:30am - 3pm each day. Volunteers must be at least 18 and provide their own transportation.

Get an application by calling the office at 454-7521 ext 126 or Barbara Barnett Director of Volunteer Services at 726-5087. You can also e-mail downeasthospice@yahoo.com.

The organization is also gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year, the 28th annual Cobscook Bay 10k/5k Race. It's set for Saturday, June 1st in Pembroke. Participants can run or walk. A 1-mile fun run for kids 10 and under is also a part of the day. For more information and to register for the race, log on to www.cobscookbayroadraces.org.