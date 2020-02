Down East Fantasy Con will host their third annual 'Fantasy Ball' on Saturday, February 15 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at Bangor Inn & Suites.

You're asked to attend dressed as your favorite character for this formal event.

Tickets are $25/person or $40/couple.

5pm Ballroom Dance Instructions $10/couple.

6pm General Guest admission.

6-10pm Dance commences Live DJ and Vocalists

6:30pm Entry Announcement

7-9pm Refreshments served hors-d'oeuvres and desserts

10pm Ball concludes