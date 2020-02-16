Down East Fantasy Con hosts annual costume themed party

Dressed up and decked out, area Comic Con regulars filled the Bangor Inn and Suites Saturday night for the 2020 Fantasy Ball.

A dance party with a space theme. Star wars, Star Trek and more took to the dance floor.

Organizers say this is another great chance to get their community out and about.

Soubanh Phanthay says, “Events like this bring them together for the first time instead of being online or on social media. It's seeing and interacting live. The whole idea is also getting people to interact in person more than virtually, so dance lessons and all of that is part of it."

The party included an ET photo op, a costume contest and a silent auction.

