US stocks rise in early trading as volatile swings continue

Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wins.

Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% to recover nearly half its loss from the day before.

A measure of fear in the stock market eased, but Treasury yields remain near record lows in a sign that traders remain concerned about the economic fallout from the virus.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for home mortgage rates, fell to 0.96%.

