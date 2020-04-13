Dover-Foxcroft's Theatre wants to help make occasions special

Want to send a customized video message to a friend or a family member for their birthday or an anniversary?

Dover-Foxcroft's Center Theatre can help you do it.

It's part of their 'Keep in Touch Campaign.'

For a $10 donation, you can tell staff what sort of message you want and they'll find one of their performers to record something for you.

Staff at the theatre say it's a great way to showcase the talents of the actors, singers, and artists in the community.

The videos can be requested by visiting centertheatre.org.