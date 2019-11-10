Dover-Foxcroft workshop to highlight problem of elder abuse and how to handle it

The Elder Abuse Institute of Maine is collaborating with Partners for Peace on a free elder abuse awareness and response workshop on November 15th, from 8:30- 12:00, with registration beginning at 8:00 AM. This workshop will take place at The Commons at Central Hall in Dover-Foxcroft, located at 152 E. Main Street.

Many speakers are lined up to share information, including Adult Protective Services, Legal Services for the Elderly, Maine State Police, medical providers, social service agencies and financial institutions.

The goal is to provide basic elder abuse 101 training and for the audience to meet people from the various agencies who play a role in responding to cases of abuse, neglect and exploitation. They can also learn about the signs of abuse and what they can do to report a case or link to services and resources.

Participants can learn more and pre-registered at eiame.org or the Facebook page Dover-Foxcroft Elder Abuse Awareness & Response Workshop.>