Dover-Foxcroft town meeting to be conducted by referendum

Due to the pandemic, this year voters in Dover-Foxcroft will hit the polls to make a decision on the municipal budget.

In years past, a decision on the budget has been made at an in-person town meeting that could consist of up to 100 people.

The items approved would then be moved to referendum for final approval.

Since gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited during the month of June, town officials decided to conduct town business via referendum.

Voters will head to the polls July 14th.

Town Manager, Jack Clukey says this years ballot consists of 10 questions.

"We thought during a pandemic, why have people come out twice to vote when we could just have them come out and vote by referendum, or not at all if they want to vote by absentee ballot. So, I think it works out really well to be able to give people that opportunity," explained Clukey.

Absentee ballots will be made available next week.

For more info visit: https://dover-foxcroft.org/.