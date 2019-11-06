Fly-in to take place this weekend in Dover-Foxcroft

You're invited to a fly-in in Dover-Foxcroft this weekend.

It takes place at the Charles Chase Junior Memorial Field.

Money raised from the event will go towards saving the airport.

Recently, the town proposed turning it into a solar power project.

The family that owns the land wants it to remain an airfield.

The fly-in is set for Sunday from 9 until dark...Monday if it gets rained out.

There will be food, games and flying-themed activities for families to enjoy.

Camping is available at the site.