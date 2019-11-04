Dover-Foxcroft theater to add second screen

The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft is expanding with a second screen.

Staff say this will allow for more screenings of both first run movies as well as independent films, documentaries, and Maine made films.

The new 40 seat theater will be installed next door where the Center Coffee House is now.

That business is moving to a new location at Spruce Mill Farm.

Built in 1940, the Center Theatre reopened in 2006 after being closed in 1971.

They plan to open the new screen in April on the 80th anniversary of the theater's construction.

"Folks who want to support the project can sponsor a seat in the new auditorium for $200. It's a great way to get a little something on a plaque that's going to be part of the theater forever," said Patrick Myers, Executive Director.

So far, they've raised $100,000 and are looking to raise another $25,000.

For more information or to support the theater, you can visit CenterTheatre.org.