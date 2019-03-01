Dover- Foxcroft the most boring town in Maine but residents say otherwise

The most boring town in the state...that's what Dover Foxcroft is being called.

According to Best Life Online, there's very little to do there.

Best Life of Online examined which places in Maine have the highest median ages, the fewest number of things to do and the lowest population density.

But folks who live there have a very different opinion.

With things like the annual winter carnival tomorrow, they say there's lots to do.

"We're pretty excited about it. I hope we can live up to people expectations. It is just a clickbait website and they put some numbers in and it is kind of fun that Dover-Foxcroft was their answer because it gives us a chance to talk about all the fun things that really are going on in town and how much we love living here."

The Winter Carnival runs from 10-3 Saturday at the Piscataquis Valley Fair Grounds. Everyone's invited to join in on the fun.