Dover-Foxcroft officials say the airport will not be used for solar project

Dover-Ffoxcroft officials say they'll be looking at locations other than the town's airport as a site for a proposed solar project.

Dozens turned out for a meeting last night, the majority asking the town to save the Charles Chase Jr. Memorial Field.

During the weekend, pilots flew in to show support in saving the airport.

The town's goal is to create a site for a 4 to 5 megawatt solar project, to create power and bring revenue to the town.

The town manager says the focus is now on using land next to the landfill.

During the meeting, selectmen also appointed a new airport manager.