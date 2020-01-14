Dover-Foxcroft man arrested for drug possession while on bail for drug trafficking charges

A Dover-Foxcroft man has been arrested and charged with drug possession.

44-year-old Malcolm Peirce was wanted for failing to appear in court on an unrelated charge.

Police say Peirce was out on bail for two charges of drug trafficking.

When they stopped his vehicle on the Bangor Road and searched him as allowed by his bail conditions, police say they found Pierce had a heroin fentanyl mix in a pocket.

Peirce is being held at the Piscataquis County Jail.

Police say more charges are likely.