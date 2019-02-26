Dover-Foxcroft man accused to trying to kill local man in 2014 going back to prison

A man from Dover-Foxcroft accused of trying to kill a local man in 2014 is going back to prison.

27-year-old Wilbur Joe Corson, Junior, was sentenced Monday to five years for violating his probation in that case.

He was also sentenced for domestic violence assault on a case out of Somerset County.

Prosecutors say last year, Corson attacked a woman while on probation.

Then he was charged with tampering with a victim.

We're told Corson contacted the woman and threatened her into writing a letter saying he didn't hurt her.

In March of 2015, Corson was ordered to serve 9 months behind bars for shooting a man in the stomach during a fight.

He pleaded no contest to aggravated assault, assault, terrorizing and violating bail.

Corson was also ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution to cover the victim's medical costs.