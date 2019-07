Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in a building at monument square in Dover- Foxcroft Monday afternoon.

Dover-Foxcroft police tell us there is no power to the building, and the fire was intentionally set.

Police say young teenagers were seen in the building shortly before the fire began.

No one has lived in the building for a number of years.

The fire was contained to one room on the second floor, and the rest of the building wasn't damaged.

The fire marshal is investigating.