Dover Foxcroft farm offering curbside pickup

A Dover Foxcroft farm is ready to feed you - safely.

Trying to adapt to the times, the folks at Spruce Mill Farm are now offering goods from their Artisan Bakery for pre-order.

They've got things like bread, eggs and pies - even coffee.

Place your order and this weekend you can pick it up curbside.

"At no point we trying to encourage a rush of people to be coming out, but I think if there is anyway you can support your local farms or small businesses that is the way to do it," said owner Natasha Colbry. "Because we all really need it."

You can find them on Facebook - there is also a link to order from their menu...

spruce-mill-farm.square.site/

They ask that you give them at least 24 hours notice.

Pick up times are Saturday from noon to three at their store front.

The address is 920 West Street in Dover Foxcroft.

