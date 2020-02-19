Dover-Foxcroft couple leaves behind large donation for Bangor animal shelter

The Bangor Humane Society says they've received the largest contribution ever made to the organization - $1.3 million.

The money is in memory of a couple from Dover-Foxcroft who personally rescued many dogs over the years.

The money left by Violet and James Moffett be placed in the newly established Violet F. Moffett Memorial Fund..

Before their passing, the Moffetts asked that their gift be used exclusively for the care and feeding of the pets at the Bangor shelter.

The organization has been serving more than 200 communities in northern and eastern Maine since 1869.

