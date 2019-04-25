Dover-Foxcroft boy welcomed home with a parade after hospitalization

Today hundreds of people welcomed home a 9-year-old Dover-Foxcroft boy who's been battling cancer.

Brayson Dunton has a brain tumor.

When he was released from the hospital this morning, the streets were filled with balloons, signs, and well wishers.

Police and fire crews escorted Brayson back into town with his very own parade.

Brayson, whose dream is to be a firefighter, rode in style to his school where all of his peers were waiting.

The parade of cruisers and fire trucks then made sure he and his family safely arrived home, with the parade continuing straight to the Dunton home.