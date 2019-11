Dover-Foxcroft police are asking for your help in identifying the owner of an injured dog.

The department posted a photo of the dog on their Facebook page.

They say the dog suffered injured to his head after getting hit by a car on the Dexter Road.

The dog is okay, but needed medical attention.

We're told the dog does not have visible tags or a dog collar.

If you have any information, contact the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department at 564-8021.