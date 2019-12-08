Dover-Foxcroft PD holds "Miracle Tree" fundraiser

The Dover-Foxcroft Police Department continued their 'Miracle Tree' fundraiser earlier today.

The department displays a tree with presents that can be bought by community members.

The tree itself is also for sale and represents many of the fallen officers from around the state.

Those at the event believe the tree holds special importance to the community.

"Dover Foxcroft police this year did a remembrance tree for all the local law enforcement in the state of Maine actually, whether it would be county police officers, state police officers, and warden service," says Heather Whitten, an event organizer. "So there are handpainted balls on the tree with their names and the years of service."

The proceeds of the event go to help the department.

