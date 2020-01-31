Dorothea Dix discusses plans for new building

Representatives from Dorthea Dox Psychiatric Hospital met on Friday with the Health and Human Services Committee in Augusta to discuss how they plan to use their newest building.

"This is going to be a geropsychiatric unit. So we are taking older adults with severe, persistent mental illness," said Sarah Taylor, Superintendent for the hospital.

The building was originally commissioned by the LePage administration to serve as a step-down facility that would help integrate psychiatric patients back into the community.

With plans now to open that kind of facility in Augusta, the building has been given to Dorthea Dix.

"Being able to put those patients in one unit, and it's new, it's one floor, single rooms, ADA compliant, is a gift. We believe it will help address needs of this state for older adults." said Taylor.

"We are able to give the right amount of treatment for the right period of time and bringing people back to where they need to be out in their world, out in their houses, out in their jobs, with their families," said Dr. Daniel Potenza, Clinical Director.

Dorothea Dix says they expect the new unit to open this summer, making an immediate impact on the facility.